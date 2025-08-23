Deluge Wreaks Havoc Across Indian States: Heavy Rains Toll Rises

Heavy rains have swept across several states in India, resulting in at least eight deaths in the past 24 hours. Affected regions, including Jammu and Kashmir and Tamil Nadu, have witnessed tragic incidents as infrastructures crumbled under torrential conditions.

Jharkhand suffered the gravest blow, reporting five fatalities. Incidents of landslides and house collapses have been reported across the region. In Himachal Pradesh, roads, including a National Highway, remain closed due to persistent weather disturbances that mimic earlier monsoon cloudburst incidents this season.

Efforts are underway to control the situation, with relief operations led by the Army, NDRF, and SDRF in high gear. Maharashtra is also bracing for heavy showers, as expected by the India Meteorological Department, indicating further possible disruptions.

(With inputs from agencies.)