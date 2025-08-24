Delhi's Waste-to-Energy Plants: Sustainable Solutions Under Scrutiny
A joint report by the Central Pollution Control Board and Delhi Pollution Control Committee finds Delhi's four waste-to-energy plants largely compliant with environmental norms. Despite some excess emissions and groundwater pollutants, overall public health risks are minimal, with recommendations for further improvements and scrutiny by the Supreme Court.
A recent report by the Central Pollution Control Board and Delhi Pollution Control Committee indicates that Delhi's four waste-to-energy plants generally adhere to regulatory norms, posing minimal risk to public health and the environment.
Although most emissions and ash meet regulations, Bawana's facility exceeds norms for certain toxic compounds. The Supreme Court continues to focus on improving waste management and emissions monitoring across Delhi.
Efforts are underway to implement advanced monitoring systems and public consultations on solid waste management practices. Authorities remain optimistic that new regulations will mitigate environmental impacts of waste-to-energy initiatives.
(With inputs from agencies.)
