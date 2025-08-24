Left Menu

Torrential Downpour Brings Havoc to Jharkhand: Alert Issued

Heavy rains continue to wreak havoc in Jharkhand, prompting the IMD to issue alerts for several districts. The downpours have disrupted life, with submerged roads, damaged infrastructure, and fatalities. Farmers face significant losses, while major rivers overflow. Rain is expected to persist with a new low-pressure area forming soon.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 24-08-2025 10:20 IST | Created: 24-08-2025 10:20 IST
Jharkhand remains in the grip of relentless rain, as the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) sounded alerts in several districts until Tuesday morning. This bout of severe weather has impacted daily life significantly, leading to submerged roads and damaged infrastructure across affected regions.

Affected districts include Palamu, Garhwa, Chatra, among others, experiencing heavy rains until Monday morning. A perilous 'yellow alert' has been announced, with anticipated rainfall until Tuesday, according to Baburaj PP from Ranchi Meteorological Centre.

Amidst rising river levels and a surplus in seasonal rainfall, five casualties have been reported while the farming community suffers substantial crop and livestock losses. The IMD anticipates a continuation of this pattern as a low-pressure area forms over the Bay of Bengal by Monday.

(With inputs from agencies.)

