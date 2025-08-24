Torrential Downpour Brings Havoc to Jharkhand: Alert Issued

Jharkhand remains in the grip of relentless rain, as the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) sounded alerts in several districts until Tuesday morning. This bout of severe weather has impacted daily life significantly, leading to submerged roads and damaged infrastructure across affected regions.

Affected districts include Palamu, Garhwa, Chatra, among others, experiencing heavy rains until Monday morning. A perilous 'yellow alert' has been announced, with anticipated rainfall until Tuesday, according to Baburaj PP from Ranchi Meteorological Centre.

Amidst rising river levels and a surplus in seasonal rainfall, five casualties have been reported while the farming community suffers substantial crop and livestock losses. The IMD anticipates a continuation of this pattern as a low-pressure area forms over the Bay of Bengal by Monday.

