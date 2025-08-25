Euro Zone Bonds Surge after Fed's Interest Rate Speculations

On Monday, euro zone bond yields experienced a rise, overturning their decline late last week as traders reassessed the influence of the U.S. Federal Reserve's strategies on Europe.

Germany's benchmark 10-year bond yield climbed nearly 4 basis points to 2.76%, recovering from Friday's drop.

During his final speech at the Jackson Hole symposium, Fed Chair Jerome Powell hinted at a possible interest rate cut in September. While he did not commit to this move, it encouraged a rally in stocks and U.S. Treasuries, which extended into Europe but began to reverse on Monday.

The European Central Bank, having historically cut rates more significantly than the Fed during this cycle, is adopting a different stance. ECB President Christine Lagarde, at the Jackson Hole event, avoided a definite policy outlook, instead highlighting the euro area's labor market resilience.

Italy's 10-year yield mirrored Germany's, rising just over 4 basis points to 3.60%, while Germany's two-year yield increased by 2 basis points, reaching 1.97%.

(With inputs from agencies.)