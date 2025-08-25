Left Menu

Euro Zone Bonds Surge after Fed's Interest Rate Speculations

Euro zone bond yields rose as traders reevaluated the impact of U.S. Federal Reserve decisions on Europe. Bond yields in Germany and Italy increased following speculation about a potential interest rate cut by the Fed. ECB policymakers suggest an extended pause in policy changes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 25-08-2025 13:15 IST | Created: 25-08-2025 13:15 IST
Euro Zone Bonds Surge after Fed's Interest Rate Speculations
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

On Monday, euro zone bond yields experienced a rise, overturning their decline late last week as traders reassessed the influence of the U.S. Federal Reserve's strategies on Europe.

Germany's benchmark 10-year bond yield climbed nearly 4 basis points to 2.76%, recovering from Friday's drop.

During his final speech at the Jackson Hole symposium, Fed Chair Jerome Powell hinted at a possible interest rate cut in September. While he did not commit to this move, it encouraged a rally in stocks and U.S. Treasuries, which extended into Europe but began to reverse on Monday.

The European Central Bank, having historically cut rates more significantly than the Fed during this cycle, is adopting a different stance. ECB President Christine Lagarde, at the Jackson Hole event, avoided a definite policy outlook, instead highlighting the euro area's labor market resilience.

Italy's 10-year yield mirrored Germany's, rising just over 4 basis points to 3.60%, while Germany's two-year yield increased by 2 basis points, reaching 1.97%.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
PDD Holdings Surges Amidst Fierce E-commerce Competition

PDD Holdings Surges Amidst Fierce E-commerce Competition

 Global
2
Harshit Rana Preps for Asia Cup with Stellar Delhi Premier League Play

Harshit Rana Preps for Asia Cup with Stellar Delhi Premier League Play

 India
3
Diplomatic Ties: Putin and Pezeshkian to Meet at SCO Summit

Diplomatic Ties: Putin and Pezeshkian to Meet at SCO Summit

 Russia
4
India Stands Firm Against US Tariff Pressure

India Stands Firm Against US Tariff Pressure

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Community Deliberation Shifts Local Funds Toward Climate Adaptation in Indonesia

The Gambia’s Economy Rebounds, Yet Rising Debt Casts a Long Shadow on Progress

Indonesia Faces Unequal Burden as Coal Transition Threatens Jobs and Livelihoods

CBAM to Reshape Global Trade: Developing Nations Face Risks, Some See Opportunities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025