Tragedy in Bulandshahr: Fatal Collision Claims Ten Lives

In Bulandshahr, a tragic accident occurred when a truck collided with a tractor-trolley carrying pilgrims, resulting in ten fatalities and 41 injuries. Among the deceased were two minors, and 12 of the injured were children. The incident prompted government officials to offer condolences and announce compensation for victims.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bulandshahr | Updated: 25-08-2025 21:42 IST | Created: 25-08-2025 21:42 IST
In a tragic incident in Bulandshahr district, Uttar Pradesh, a truck rammed into a tractor-trolley transporting pilgrims, leaving ten people dead and 41 injured. Two of the deceased were minors. Twelve injured individuals, below 18 years old, were hospitalized.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed condolences and announced compensation of Rs 2 lakh for the families of the deceased and Rs 50,000 for the injured. The accident took place at approximately 2.10 am on the Bulandshahr-Aligarh border when the canter truck collided with the tractor-trolley, causing it to overturn, as per Senior Superintendent of Police Dinesh Kumar Singh.

The victims were rushed to multiple hospitals for treatment. The truck has been impounded, and legal proceedings are underway. This incident highlights the dangers posed by using modified tractor-trolleys for passenger transport, a practice officially banned in Uttar Pradesh.

