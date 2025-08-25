Rain-Induced Collapse Injures Two in West Delhi

In west Delhi's Mohan Garden, a residential building collapse on Monday morning left two people injured, according to officials. The incident occurred following prolonged rainfall, which compromised the structural integrity of the old building.

The Delhi Fire Services were alerted at 7.42 am and quickly responded to the scene. Preeti, 45, and Subhash, approximately 35, were identified as the injured parties, both receiving treatment at Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital.

Police reported that the fourth-floor roof failed due to the rain-induced load. The injured were soon discharged, and a forensic structural inspection is planned as part of an ongoing investigation to ensure compliance with safety standards.

