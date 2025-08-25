Left Menu

Rain-Induced Collapse Injures Two in West Delhi

Two individuals were injured in west Delhi's Mohan Garden after a section of a residential building collapsed amid heavy rainfall. Preeti and Subhash were hospitalized, with Subhash suffering a forearm fracture. Authorities are investigating structural safety and adherence to construction norms.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-08-2025 22:24 IST | Created: 25-08-2025 22:24 IST
Rain-Induced Collapse Injures Two in West Delhi
  • Country:
  • India

In west Delhi's Mohan Garden, a residential building collapse on Monday morning left two people injured, according to officials. The incident occurred following prolonged rainfall, which compromised the structural integrity of the old building.

The Delhi Fire Services were alerted at 7.42 am and quickly responded to the scene. Preeti, 45, and Subhash, approximately 35, were identified as the injured parties, both receiving treatment at Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital.

Police reported that the fourth-floor roof failed due to the rain-induced load. The injured were soon discharged, and a forensic structural inspection is planned as part of an ongoing investigation to ensure compliance with safety standards.

(With inputs from agencies.)

