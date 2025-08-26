SpaceX Delays Starship Launch Due to Ground System Issue
SpaceX postponed the launch of its Starship from Texas due to a ground system issue, delaying key development milestones. The Super Heavy booster and Starship were set to lift off from SpaceX's Starbase but faced issues during fueling.
SpaceX has postponed the highly anticipated launch of its Starship due to a ground system issue at the launch site in Texas. This delay affects the advancement of SpaceX's milestone developments, as previous tests have concluded in early failures.
The towering Super Heavy booster, standing at 232 feet, alongside the 171-foot Starship, were positioned on the launch mount at SpaceX's Starbase rocket facilities. The launch, which was scheduled for 7:35 p.m. ET, was aborted as the vehicles were being prepared with propellant.
This setback highlights the challenges SpaceX faces in achieving its ambitious goals, though the company remains focused on its long-term vision of space exploration and travel.
(With inputs from agencies.)
