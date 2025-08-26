Left Menu

FEMA Workforce Raises Alarm Over Leadership and Funding Cuts

Current and former FEMA staff have expressed concerns about the Trump administration's leadership and cuts in funding that hinder disaster response efficiency. They urge Congress to safeguard FEMA's independence and capabilities. The letter highlights inexperience in top positions and potential risks akin to Hurricane Katrina levels of catastrophe.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-08-2025 04:19 IST | Created: 26-08-2025 04:19 IST
In an unprecedented move, nearly three dozen current and former staff of the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) have voiced their concerns to Congress about the Trump administration's appointment of inexperienced leaders at the agency.

The letter criticizes Kristi Noem, Homeland Security Secretary, and David Richardson, acting FEMA director, citing their lack of necessary qualifications to manage emergencies. It also warns that Noem's review of contracts over $100,000 hampers FEMA's rapid response abilities.

Adding to the concerns is the planned $1 billion cut in grant funding, which aligns with the Trump administration's agenda to reduce FEMA's size and transfer more responsibility to individual states. This move could undo progress since Hurricane Katrina, a disaster marked by a flawed response, potentially leading to another catastrophic failure.

