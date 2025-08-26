Left Menu

Typhoon Kajiki Wreaks Havoc Across Vietnam

Typhoon Kajiki has devastated Vietnam, causing at least three deaths and harming 10 others. It damaged thousands of homes and agricultural areas. Despite weakening after landfall, heavy rains continue, raising fears of flooding and landslides across northern regions, affecting power and daily life.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hanoi | Updated: 26-08-2025 07:51 IST | Created: 26-08-2025 07:51 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Vietnam

Typhoon Kajiki has left a trail of destruction in Vietnam, claiming at least three lives and leaving 10 others injured, authorities confirmed on Tuesday. Warnings persist as the storm's residual impact includes heavy rains potentially triggering further flooding and landslides across the region.

The typhoon wrought havoc by damaging nearly 7,000 homes, submerging 28,800 hectares of rice fields, and knocking down 18,000 trees. The storm also caused significant disruptions in electricity with 331 poles being toppled, leading to widespread power outages in multiple provinces, including Thanh Hoa, Nghe An, Ha Tinh, Thai Nguyen, and Phu Tho.

In Hanoi, images in state media depicted severe flooding as the city was inundated after the storm made landfall on Vietnam's north-central coast. Though Kajiki has downgraded to a tropical depression and moved into Laos, the Vietnamese national weather agency alerted that rains would persist, exacerbating risks of flash floods and landslides.

(With inputs from agencies.)

