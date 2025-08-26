Action Plan to Combat Persistent Waterlogging at Delhi's Terminal 1

Tackling persistent waterlogging at Delhi's Terminal 1 is a top priority, as stated by officials from the Public Works Department (PWD). The PWD is set to evaluate the drainage network at the airport and key nearby roads to identify issues.

During a recent meeting led by PWD Minister Parvesh Verma, it was decided that a comprehensive assessment of all drains in the area would be conducted. The focus will be on determining the discharge capacity of these drains, with necessary desilting and declogging measures initiated as required.

In collaboration with the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) and the Delhi Cantonment Board (DCB), on-site inspections have already been conducted. A 600-diameter pipeline will be installed from NSG Chowk to address water accumulation. Furthermore, the NHAI has allocated Rs 3.5 crore to the DCB for comprehensive drainage solutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)