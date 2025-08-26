Left Menu

Action Plan to Combat Persistent Waterlogging at Delhi's Terminal 1

The Delhi airport's Terminal 1 faces persistent waterlogging issues. The Public Works Department (PWD) plans to assess the drainage system around the airport and surrounding roads. An inter-departmental meeting headed by PWD Minister Parvesh Verma has set corrective measures in motion to solve this problem, including inspections and pipeline installations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-08-2025 16:17 IST | Created: 26-08-2025 16:17 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Tackling persistent waterlogging at Delhi's Terminal 1 is a top priority, as stated by officials from the Public Works Department (PWD). The PWD is set to evaluate the drainage network at the airport and key nearby roads to identify issues.

During a recent meeting led by PWD Minister Parvesh Verma, it was decided that a comprehensive assessment of all drains in the area would be conducted. The focus will be on determining the discharge capacity of these drains, with necessary desilting and declogging measures initiated as required.

In collaboration with the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) and the Delhi Cantonment Board (DCB), on-site inspections have already been conducted. A 600-diameter pipeline will be installed from NSG Chowk to address water accumulation. Furthermore, the NHAI has allocated Rs 3.5 crore to the DCB for comprehensive drainage solutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

