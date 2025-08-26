Tragedy Strikes as Russian Attack Hits Ukrainian Coal Mine
A Russian attack on a coal mine owned by Ukraine's largest energy company, DTEK, resulted in the death of one miner and injuries to three others. This attack, occurring near front lines in Donetsk, also caused significant damage to the mine's infrastructure and power outages.
- Country:
- Ukraine
A deadly Russian assault on a Ukrainian coal mine, owned by DTEK, has left one miner dead and three injured. The incident occurred near the contested front lines in the eastern Donetsk region, a strategic area rich in coal mining operations.
The attack inflicted severe damage on the company's infrastructure, disabling equipment and cutting power. At the time, 146 miners were underground, with ongoing rescue operations to ensure their safe evacuation, stated DTEK via Telegram.
Recent advances by Russian forces have intensified tensions in the region, with small infantry groups approaching critical Ukrainian defenses around Dobropillia. Despite initial gains, Ukrainian forces report having stabilized their lines to thwart further advancement by the attackers.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Ukraine
- coal mine
- Russia
- attack
- DTEK
- Donetsk
- mining
- conflict
- eastern Ukraine
- rescue efforts
ALSO READ
Water Crisis Deepens in Russian-Controlled Donetsk
Union Minister Meghwal Accuses Opposition of Undermining Democracy
Tribal Groups Demand Withdrawal of Guidelines Undermining Forest Rights
ECB research warns household inflation fears risk undermining price stability goals
RBI is examining measures to expand bank credit: Guv Sanjay Malhotra at FIBAC 2025.