Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes as Russian Attack Hits Ukrainian Coal Mine

A Russian attack on a coal mine owned by Ukraine's largest energy company, DTEK, resulted in the death of one miner and injuries to three others. This attack, occurring near front lines in Donetsk, also caused significant damage to the mine's infrastructure and power outages.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kyiv | Updated: 26-08-2025 17:35 IST | Created: 26-08-2025 17:35 IST
Tragedy Strikes as Russian Attack Hits Ukrainian Coal Mine
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

A deadly Russian assault on a Ukrainian coal mine, owned by DTEK, has left one miner dead and three injured. The incident occurred near the contested front lines in the eastern Donetsk region, a strategic area rich in coal mining operations.

The attack inflicted severe damage on the company's infrastructure, disabling equipment and cutting power. At the time, 146 miners were underground, with ongoing rescue operations to ensure their safe evacuation, stated DTEK via Telegram.

Recent advances by Russian forces have intensified tensions in the region, with small infantry groups approaching critical Ukrainian defenses around Dobropillia. Despite initial gains, Ukrainian forces report having stabilized their lines to thwart further advancement by the attackers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Nugen's Game-Changing AI: From Concept to Confidence

Nugen's Game-Changing AI: From Concept to Confidence

 India
2
Assam's Healthcare Revolution: 100% Free Essential Drugs for All

Assam's Healthcare Revolution: 100% Free Essential Drugs for All

 India
3
Kosovo Elects New Speaker, Paving Way for Government Formation

Kosovo Elects New Speaker, Paving Way for Government Formation

 Kosovo
4
Sattva Group and Aurm Revolutionize Luxury Housing with Vault Infrastructure

Sattva Group and Aurm Revolutionize Luxury Housing with Vault Infrastructure

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sharing the Load: Turning Everyday Laundry into a Driver of Sustainable Development

Cross-Border Migration’s Hidden Cost: Widening Gender Gap in Latin America’s Workforce

From School to Marriage: How Droughts in Childhood Limit Women’s Futures Across Generations

Study Finds Peru’s Taxes and Transfers Deepen Gender Inequality in Urban Families

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025