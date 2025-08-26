Tragedy Strikes as Russian Attack Hits Ukrainian Coal Mine

A deadly Russian assault on a Ukrainian coal mine, owned by DTEK, has left one miner dead and three injured. The incident occurred near the contested front lines in the eastern Donetsk region, a strategic area rich in coal mining operations.

The attack inflicted severe damage on the company's infrastructure, disabling equipment and cutting power. At the time, 146 miners were underground, with ongoing rescue operations to ensure their safe evacuation, stated DTEK via Telegram.

Recent advances by Russian forces have intensified tensions in the region, with small infantry groups approaching critical Ukrainian defenses around Dobropillia. Despite initial gains, Ukrainian forces report having stabilized their lines to thwart further advancement by the attackers.

