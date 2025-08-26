Left Menu

Torrential Landslide Halts Vaishno Devi Pilgrimage, Leaves Devastation

A heavy rain-induced landslide on the route to the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine killed five and injured 14. The pilgrimage was suspended due to the disaster. Rescue operations are ongoing, with several pilgrims feared trapped. Fortunately, one survivor, Kiran from Punjab, only sustained minor injuries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 26-08-2025 18:00 IST | Created: 26-08-2025 18:00 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic turn of events, relentless rainfall triggered a devastating landslide on the route to the revered Mata Vaishno Devi shrine in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district. The calamity struck on Tuesday afternoon, resulting in the tragic deaths of at least five individuals and leaving 14 others injured, officials confirmed.

The landslide occurred near the Inderprastha Bhojnalaya at Adhkwari, about halfway through the 12-kilometer trek from Katra to the shrine. Authorities promptly suspended the pilgrimage amidst a barrage of stones and boulders cascading down the Trikuta hill, halting the yatra to ensure safety.

Survivors like Kiran, hailing from Mohali in Punjab, recounted the harrowing experience of narrowly escaping the falling debris. "I saw stones falling and rushed to safety," she shared from a hospital bed. Rescue teams continue to work tirelessly in challenging conditions, while the community grapples with the aftermath of continuous rainfall-induced chaos.

(With inputs from agencies.)

