Left Menu

HC dismisses PILs against private development of reclaimed land in Mumbai's Bandra

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 26-08-2025 21:02 IST | Created: 26-08-2025 21:02 IST
HC dismisses PILs against private development of reclaimed land in Mumbai's Bandra
  • Country:
  • India

The Bombay High Court on Tuesday dismissed two public interest litigations (PILs) challenging the government's decision to permit private development of reclaimed land at the Bandra Reclamation by the Adani Group.

The petitions filed by activist Zoru Bathena and the Bandra Reclamation Area Volunteers Organisation (BRAVO) challenged the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation's (MSRDC) plan to allow private development on the reclaimed land.

The petitions sought a stay on the project and restoration of the land as a green space, citing violations of the Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) norms.

The Adani Group and the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MOEFCC) had opposed the pleas and contended that the proposed development on a plot of land at Bandra Reclamation is outside the CRZ and hence free for development.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) also opposed the pleas and said it granted sanction to Adani for the construction of a residential building on a 28-acre plot at the Bandra Reclamation as the site falls outside the CRZ area.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Suriname's Offshore Oil Expansion: A New Era of Partnerships

Suriname's Offshore Oil Expansion: A New Era of Partnerships

 Global
2
Tech Giants Power S&P 500 Amid Fed Concerns

Tech Giants Power S&P 500 Amid Fed Concerns

 Global
3
U.S. Commerce Department Hits 10 Nations with Steel Tariffs

U.S. Commerce Department Hits 10 Nations with Steel Tariffs

 Global
4
Fed Governor Battles Trump Over Controversial Firing Attempt

Fed Governor Battles Trump Over Controversial Firing Attempt

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Price, climate messaging and AI shape the future of second-hand electronics

From early detection to advanced care: How IoT is reshaping Alzheimer’s management

Preventive care crisis: 1.3 billion people with disabilities face barriers worldwide

AI can slash costs and emissions in multi-energy systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025