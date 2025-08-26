Left Menu

Landslide on Vaishno Devi route: Pilgrims asked to replan their yatra

In view of recent incessant rain and inclement weather, all the yatris are hereby advised to replan their yatra to the shrine once the weather improves, the board said in a post on X.It also announced a helpline desk following the landslide.

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 26-08-2025 22:37 IST | Created: 26-08-2025 22:33 IST
Landslide on Vaishno Devi route: Pilgrims asked to replan their yatra
Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board (SMVDSB) on Tuesday asked intending pilgrims to replan their pilgrimage to the revered shrine atop the Trikuta hill in Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir once the weather improves. The request comes hours after a major landslide, triggered by incessant rains, hit the route leading to the shrine at Adhkuwari, resulting in death of seven people and injuries to 21 others. The incident occurred almost two hours after the board suspended the yatra at 1.30 pm amid heavy rains across Jammu region. ''In view of recent incessant rain and inclement weather, all the yatris are hereby advised to replan their yatra to the shrine once the weather improves,'' the board said in a post on X.

It also announced a helpline desk following the landslide. ''In view of the landslide incident at Adhkuwari, a dedicated Helpline Desk has been established at Niharika. May contact for the updates. Call/WhatsApp: 9906019460/9906019446,'' the board said in another post.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Suriname's Offshore Oil Expansion: A New Era of Partnerships

Suriname's Offshore Oil Expansion: A New Era of Partnerships

 Global
2
Tech Giants Power S&P 500 Amid Fed Concerns

Tech Giants Power S&P 500 Amid Fed Concerns

 Global
3
U.S. Commerce Department Hits 10 Nations with Steel Tariffs

U.S. Commerce Department Hits 10 Nations with Steel Tariffs

 Global
4
Fed Governor Battles Trump Over Controversial Firing Attempt

Fed Governor Battles Trump Over Controversial Firing Attempt

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Price, climate messaging and AI shape the future of second-hand electronics

From early detection to advanced care: How IoT is reshaping Alzheimer’s management

Preventive care crisis: 1.3 billion people with disabilities face barriers worldwide

AI can slash costs and emissions in multi-energy systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025