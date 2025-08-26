Landslide on Vaishno Devi route: Pilgrims asked to replan their yatra

Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board (SMVDSB) on Tuesday asked intending pilgrims to replan their pilgrimage to the revered shrine atop the Trikuta hill in Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir once the weather improves. The request comes hours after a major landslide, triggered by incessant rains, hit the route leading to the shrine at Adhkuwari, resulting in death of seven people and injuries to 21 others. The incident occurred almost two hours after the board suspended the yatra at 1.30 pm amid heavy rains across Jammu region. ''In view of recent incessant rain and inclement weather, all the yatris are hereby advised to replan their yatra to the shrine once the weather improves,'' the board said in a post on X.

It also announced a helpline desk following the landslide. ''In view of the landslide incident at Adhkuwari, a dedicated Helpline Desk has been established at Niharika. May contact for the updates. Call/WhatsApp: 9906019460/9906019446,'' the board said in another post.

