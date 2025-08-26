Mass Evacuations in Jammu: Rivers Rage Amid Deluge

Hundreds were evacuated from flooded areas in Jammu and Samba districts after relentless rainfall caused rivers to overflow. The Indian Army, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) led extensive relief efforts.

Critical rescue operations unfolded at locations including Peerkho, R S Pura, and around the swollen Tawi River in Jammu. Sub-Divisional Magistrate Anuradha Thakur assured residents of continued support for safe evacuations amidst rising floodwaters.

The region remains under threat as rivers like Tawi and Chenab exceed alert levels. Rainfall persists, yet, fortunately, no fatalities have been recorded. Authorities plan to evaluate property damage post-flooding.