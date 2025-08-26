Left Menu

Mass Evacuations in Jammu: Rivers Rage Amid Deluge

The Indian Army, NDRF, SDRF, and local authorities responded to severe flooding in Jammu and Samba, evacuating hundreds as rivers overflowed due to heavy rain. Emergency operations remained ongoing as water levels surged dangerously. Despite extensive efforts, no casualties were reported, though property damage was expected.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 26-08-2025 23:48 IST | Created: 26-08-2025 23:48 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Hundreds were evacuated from flooded areas in Jammu and Samba districts after relentless rainfall caused rivers to overflow. The Indian Army, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) led extensive relief efforts.

Critical rescue operations unfolded at locations including Peerkho, R S Pura, and around the swollen Tawi River in Jammu. Sub-Divisional Magistrate Anuradha Thakur assured residents of continued support for safe evacuations amidst rising floodwaters.

The region remains under threat as rivers like Tawi and Chenab exceed alert levels. Rainfall persists, yet, fortunately, no fatalities have been recorded. Authorities plan to evaluate property damage post-flooding.

