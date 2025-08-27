Tropical Storm Kajiki Wreaks Havoc in Southeast Asia
Heavy rains triggered by Tropical Storm Kajiki have caused widespread flooding and landslides in Southeast Asia, resulting in at least eight deaths. Vietnam was particularly affected, with seven fatalities. Thailand also reported fatalities and injuries. The storm highlights climate change's increasing threat, with intensified storms expected in the region.
Heavy rains spurred by Tropical Storm Kajiki led to flooding and landslides in Southeast Asia, claiming at least eight lives. In Vietnam, seven individuals succumbed, and injury counts surged, with the state media confirming widespread devastation in northern and central provinces.
Thailand, too, faced the storm's wrath; flash floods and landslides struck hard, leaving one dead, and another missing in Chiang Mai. As warnings persist, residents in northern and northeastern Thailand brace for further rainfall and threats to low-lying regions.
Environmental scientists emphasize a growing concern: climate change. A 2024 study forecasts more potent cyclones, forming closer to land and potentially devastating cities in Southeast Asia, as global warming heats the oceans.
