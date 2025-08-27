Deadly Landslides and Floods Ravage Northern India and Punjab
Heavy monsoon rains have triggered deadly landslides and flooding along a pilgrimage route in Jammu, India, causing at least 30 deaths. The deluge has also affected neighboring Pakistan's Punjab province, displacing over 150,000 people due to rising river levels and India's dam water releases.
Heavy monsoon rains in northern India have unleashed a landslide along a renowned Hindu pilgrimage route in Jammu, resulting in at least 30 fatalities, according to the ANI news agency.
Authorities are hustling to re-establish communication services, as connectivity remains negligible. The chief minister reported that the landslide near Vaishno Devi shrine claimed lives amid mounting weather challenges.
Neighboring Pakistan also battles heavy rain impacts, with Punjab facing severe flooding threats from Indian dam water releases, leading to over 150,000 displacements and adding to the calamity plaguing the region.
