Rising Waters: Indo-Pak Flood Alerts Amidst Heavy Rains

India has warned Pakistan about possible downstream flooding after opening all gates of major dams on rivers in its portion of Kashmir. The decision, prompted by heavy monsoon rains, has put Pakistan on alert, with Islamabad issuing warnings for potential floods on three rivers.

In Pakistan's Punjab province, fears of significant flooding loom large amid the continuous monsoon downpour and water releases from India. Punjab, a pivotal agricultural hub, accommodates half of Pakistan's population and faces severe threat as approximately 200,000 cusecs of water is expected to flow in from the Indian side.

The persistent rains have already displaced over 167,000 people in Punjab. With tensions simmering between the nuclear-armed neighbors after a recent conflict, further aggravations due to flood consequences could worsen diplomatic ties. Pakistan has deployed army troops to assist with rescue and relief efforts in the already inundated areas.

(With inputs from agencies.)