Himachal Pradesh Launches India's First Biochar Programme

The Himachal Pradesh government has announced India's first state-supported biochar programme, unveiling plans to establish a biochar plant in Hamirpur within six months.

A Memorandum of Agreement was signed among the state's horticulture university, the Forest Department, and ProClime Services Private Limited to kickstart this sustainable initiative.

The project, valued at one million US dollars, aims to enhance soil health, promote carbon sequestration, and create local employment, marking a significant step towards climate change mitigation and sustainable biomass utilization.

