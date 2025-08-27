Typhoon Kajiki: Fury Unleashed Across Vietnam and Thailand
Typhoon Kajiki has wreaked havoc in Vietnam and Thailand, claiming eight lives and causing significant damage. The storm led to extensive flooding, landslides, and economic disruption, leaving thousands of homes damaged and millions affected. Authorities warn of further flash floods and mudslides in the coming days.
Typhoon Kajiki has left a trail of devastation across Vietnam and Thailand, resulting in the tragic loss of eight lives. Vietnamese authorities are bracing for further natural disasters as flash floods and mudslides loom on the horizon.
The storm, which weakened into a depression after landfall in Vietnam, has caused extensive flooding and landslides in both nations. Thailand's disaster management authorities reported significant impacts in eight provinces, affecting over 180 households.
In Vietnam, over 10,000 homes and numerous hectares of crops are damaged, with power outages affecting 1.6 million people. Hanoi, preparing for National Day celebrations, is also weathering severe floods as heavy rains persist across northern provinces.
