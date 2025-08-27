Tragedy in Virar: Illegal Building Collapse Claims Two Lives
A section of an illegal building in Virar, Maharashtra, collapsed, killing a woman and her toddler daughter, and injuring nine others. Six to seven people remain trapped under the debris. Rescue operations are ongoing, with police arresting the building's constructor. Affected families have received temporary housing and relief.
- Country:
- India
A tragic incident unfolded in Virar, Maharashtra, when an illegal four-storey building partially collapsed onto a chawl, claiming the lives of a 24-year-old woman and her toddler daughter. Nine others sustained injuries in the collapse, which occurred at 12:05 am, prompting immediate rescue efforts.
Authorities are working tirelessly to clear debris and rescue the six to seven individuals feared still trapped beneath the rubble. The building, constructed in 2012 and containing 50 flats, was declared illegal by the Vasai-Virar City Municipal Corporation. The builder has been arrested following a lodged FIR.
Emergency services, including the National Disaster Response Force, continue the rescue operation, hindered initially by the building's congested location. Meanwhile, the municipality has provided temporary accommodation and essentials to the displaced families at Chandansar Samajmandir, trying to offer solace during the disrupted Ganesh festival celebrations.
(With inputs from agencies.)