Chhattisgarh's Bastar Region: Battling Flash Floods and Resilience

Incessant rains in Chhattisgarh's Bastar region have caused flash floods, leading to five deaths, the evacuation of over 2,000 people, and widespread property damage. Rescue operations intensify with relief camps set up. The government prioritizes safety and pledges aid to affected families.

Incessant rains in Chhattisgarh's Bastar region have triggered flash floods, leading to five tragic deaths and causing thousands to seek refuge. Government officials reported that over 2,000 individuals have been evacuated as floodwaters inundate the districts of Bastar, Dantewada, Sukma, and Bijapur.

The floods have claimed lives, devastated homes, and disrupted daily life as rivers overflow their banks. Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai, currently abroad, has directed rescue and relief operations to prioritize people's safety. Nearly 43 relief camps have been established, providing shelter and food to displaced residents.

Revenue Secretary Reena Babasaheb Kangale emphasized the administration's commitment to offering aid, with 'Aapda Mitras' assisting in rescue efforts. Damage to infrastructure, especially in Dantewada, has been reported. Sai assured families of quick financial assistance and rehabilitation while urging adherence to official advisories.

