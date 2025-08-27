Tragedy at Vaishno Devi: Landslide Claims 34 Lives Amid Torrential Rains
A devastating landslide at Vaishno Devi shrine in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district resulted in 34 deaths and 20 injuries. The pilgrimage was halted due to the hazardous conditions. Flood alerts remain in place as rivers overflow, causing significant damage to public infrastructure.
- Country:
- India
A devastating landslide at the Vaishno Devi shrine in Jammu and Kashmir has resulted in 34 deaths, officials confirmed on Wednesday. The disaster struck during heavy rains, forcing the suspension of the pilgrimage and causing injuries to at least 20 people.
The landslide occurred midway along the 12-km trek from Katra to the shrine, with the deluge catching many pilgrims off guard. Some of the victims hailed from various Indian states, including Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, and Maharashtra.
With rivers swelling and breaking flood marks, damage to infrastructure is widespread across Jammu. Authorities assure residents of ongoing monitoring as water levels show slight receding. Meanwhile, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has arrived to assess the situation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Vaishno Devi
- landslide
- Jammu
- Kashmir
- Rains
- Flood
- Disaster
- Yatra
- Pilgrimage
- Infrastructure
ALSO READ
Rescue Mission Amidst Chaos: Floods Strand Thousands in Himachal Pradesh
Chhattisgarh's Bastar Region: Battling Flash Floods and Resilience
Tragedy Strikes Vaishno Devi Route as Torrential Rains Cause Havoc in Jammu and Kashmir
Floodwaters Engulf Gurdwara Darbar Sahib: Urgent Cross-Border Cooperation Needed
Kashmir Flood Alert: Authorities Mobilize as Rivers Rise