Tragedy at Vaishno Devi: Landslide Claims 34 Lives Amid Torrential Rains

A devastating landslide at Vaishno Devi shrine in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district resulted in 34 deaths and 20 injuries. The pilgrimage was halted due to the hazardous conditions. Flood alerts remain in place as rivers overflow, causing significant damage to public infrastructure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 27-08-2025 21:09 IST | Created: 27-08-2025 21:09 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A devastating landslide at the Vaishno Devi shrine in Jammu and Kashmir has resulted in 34 deaths, officials confirmed on Wednesday. The disaster struck during heavy rains, forcing the suspension of the pilgrimage and causing injuries to at least 20 people.

The landslide occurred midway along the 12-km trek from Katra to the shrine, with the deluge catching many pilgrims off guard. Some of the victims hailed from various Indian states, including Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, and Maharashtra.

With rivers swelling and breaking flood marks, damage to infrastructure is widespread across Jammu. Authorities assure residents of ongoing monitoring as water levels show slight receding. Meanwhile, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has arrived to assess the situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

