Haryana's Strategic Moves: River Desilting and Health Projects

Haryana's government, led by Irrigation Minister Shruti Choudhry, plans to implement a river desilting policy to prevent floods. Meanwhile, ESI hospital construction progresses in Bawal. Additionally, the Health Minister announced rapid development of a medical college in Yamunanagar, enhancing healthcare and education services regionally.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 27-08-2025 22:03 IST | Created: 27-08-2025 22:03 IST
Haryana's initiative to prevent floods is taking shape with a policy for river desilting, as announced by Irrigation Minister Shruti Choudhry. This proactive approach aims to enhance the rivers' capacity and reduce flood risks, reflecting the state's commitment to sustainable water management.

Meanwhile, Labour Minister Anil Vij has confirmed the imminent opening of the ESI Hospital in Bawal Industrial Area, with 85% of construction completed. Plans for additional 100-bed hospitals in major districts are underway, reflecting significant strides in expanding healthcare infrastructure.

In parallel, Health Minister Arti Singh Rao highlighted the rapid construction of Shri Guru Teg Bahadur Sahib Government Medical College, expected to complete by March 2026. This development is poised to boost healthcare access and medical education in Yamunanagar, marking a regional milestone.

(With inputs from agencies.)

