Mexico's Jaguar Revival: Balancing on the Edge of Extinction

In recent years, Mexico has witnessed an encouraging revival of its jaguar population, as per a national census released by the National Alliance for Jaguar Conservation (ANCJ) on Wednesday. The numbers reveal a 30% growth since 2010, with 5,326 jaguars now inhabiting the region.

Despite this positive trend, experts caution that continued growth is essential to avert extinction. Larger protected areas have facilitated a more significant movement for these majestic creatures, with the ANCJ reporting an 11% increase since the last census in 2018, marking a 'surprising and encouraging' development.

The census highlights ongoing threats including habitat destruction, illegal hunting, and trafficking. Conservation efforts urge the establishment of incentives for maintaining jaguar corridors and cracking down on the illegal trade of jaguar parts, underscoring the need for shared responsibility in preserving this iconic species.

(With inputs from agencies.)