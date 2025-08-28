Torrential Downpours Drown Telangana: Swift Relief Efforts Underway
Heavy rain inundates Kamareddy in Telangana, disrupting road links and prompting relief operations by the Indian Army and state government. Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy conducts an aerial survey, while teams work to restore connectivity and support citizens. Trains are canceled due to submerged tracks.
Heavy rain has flooded low-lying areas and agricultural fields in Kamareddy district, Telangana, disrupting connectivity. From Wednesday morning, districts like Kamareddy and Medak have experienced relentless downpours.
In response, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy plans an aerial survey, according to an official release, while the Indian Army is actively providing relief, evacuating citizens and distributing essential materials.
The Army's efforts include engineering units clearing obstacles and restoring road links. State and National Disaster Response Forces are on alert as more rains are anticipated. Some train services are suspended due to flooded tracks.
