Left Menu

Tragedy in Virar: Unauthorised Building Collapse Claims 17 Lives

The collapse of an unauthorised building in Maharashtra's Palghar district has resulted in 17 deaths. The builder has been arrested, and rescue teams are working to ensure no more victims are trapped under the debris. The incident raises serious concerns over building safety and unauthorised constructions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Palghar | Updated: 28-08-2025 14:14 IST | Created: 28-08-2025 14:14 IST
Tragedy in Virar: Unauthorised Building Collapse Claims 17 Lives
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic incident, an allegedly unauthorised building in Virar, Palghar district, Maharashtra, collapsed, resulting in 17 fatalities, officials confirmed on Thursday. The builder of the four-storey Ramabai Apartment has been apprehended following a complaint by the Vasai Virar Municipal Corporation (VVMC).

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and local emergency teams are working tirelessly to extricate victims from the rubble. The collapse occurred during a one-year-old girl's birthday party on the fourth floor, trapping many, and raising serious concerns about building safety in the area.

The deceased include residents and guests, with survivors recounting a scene of chaos and panic. Authorities are under scrutiny for allowing the unlawful structure, constructed in 2012, to stand. Local outrage over safety oversights and demands for a thorough investigation continue to grow.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
India's GCCs: Leading the Surge in Digital Economy Jobs

India's GCCs: Leading the Surge in Digital Economy Jobs

 India
2
Rajasthan High Court Cancels 2021 Police Exam Over Paper Leak Scandal

Rajasthan High Court Cancels 2021 Police Exam Over Paper Leak Scandal

 India
3
Shanghai Stocks Rebound as Beijing's AI Drive Sparks Tech Surge

Shanghai Stocks Rebound as Beijing's AI Drive Sparks Tech Surge

 Global
4
Dollar Under Pressure Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculation

Dollar Under Pressure Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculation

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s Urban Challenge: Bridging Infrastructure Gaps with Smarter Governance

Brazil’s Road Crisis: The Human and Economic Toll of Traffic Injuries Uncovered

Decline in Mangrove Carbon Stocks Threatens Climate Goals, Says World Bank Report

From Ponds to Profits: Aquaculture Recognized as Core to Food and Climate Resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025