Tragedy in Virar: Unauthorised Building Collapse Claims 17 Lives
The collapse of an unauthorised building in Maharashtra's Palghar district has resulted in 17 deaths. The builder has been arrested, and rescue teams are working to ensure no more victims are trapped under the debris. The incident raises serious concerns over building safety and unauthorised constructions.
In a tragic incident, an allegedly unauthorised building in Virar, Palghar district, Maharashtra, collapsed, resulting in 17 fatalities, officials confirmed on Thursday. The builder of the four-storey Ramabai Apartment has been apprehended following a complaint by the Vasai Virar Municipal Corporation (VVMC).
The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and local emergency teams are working tirelessly to extricate victims from the rubble. The collapse occurred during a one-year-old girl's birthday party on the fourth floor, trapping many, and raising serious concerns about building safety in the area.
The deceased include residents and guests, with survivors recounting a scene of chaos and panic. Authorities are under scrutiny for allowing the unlawful structure, constructed in 2012, to stand. Local outrage over safety oversights and demands for a thorough investigation continue to grow.
