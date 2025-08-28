Left Menu

Jammu and Kashmir Mobilizes for Bridge Recovery Post-Flash Floods

Jammu and Kashmir's Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary visited flood-affected areas, inspecting the damaged fourth Tawi bridge. He assured residents of government support for relief and rehabilitation efforts, emphasizing the administration's dedication to restoring infrastructure and assisting affected families after severe flash floods washed away parts of the bridge.

Jammu and Kashmir's Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary conducted a series of visits to flood-affected areas, focusing on the fourth Tawi bridge damaged by severe flash floods. The flooding, triggered by relentless rainfall, led to part of the bridge at Bhagwati Nagar being washed away, causing vehicles to slide into the gorge.

Choudhary emphasized the government's commitment to supporting affected families through comprehensive relief and rehabilitation efforts. He assured the community that while the damage is extensive and will take time to repair, the government is dedicated to infrastructure restoration.

Highlighting the Omar-led administration's resolve, Choudhary said additional support from the Centre would be pursued if necessary, with the primary goal of providing relief and restoring traffic on the crucial bridge route.

