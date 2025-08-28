Left Menu

Devastating Collapse: Virar Building Tragedy Raises Safety Concerns

A tragic building collapse in Virar, Maharashtra, killed 17 people and injured several others, as authorities investigate claims of unauthorized construction. The disaster occurred during a birthday party, shocking residents and prompting calls for stricter building regulations. The builder has been arrested for negligence.

Devastating Collapse: Virar Building Tragedy Raises Safety Concerns
The death toll from the collapse of an allegedly illegal building in Virar, Maharashtra, has risen to 17 after two more bodies were found. The operation ended with seven hospitalisations, according to officials. This incident highlights serious concerns about unauthorized construction and building safety in Palghar district.

The Maharashtra government announced financial aid of Rs 5 lakh for the families of the deceased, while police arrested the builder, Nital Sane, for culpable homicide, charging him under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Maharashtra Regional and Town Planning Act. Allegations of 'lethargy and negligence' have been directed towards the builder and authorities, who are accused of ignoring safety regulations.

The municipal corporation's spokesperson admitted the building was illegal, igniting demands for preventive measures against unauthorized constructions. Residents recount a catastrophic scene at the time of the collapse, which disrupted a birthday celebration, leading to chaos and grief. Civic bodies and the government have vowed to intensify the crackdown on illegal constructions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

