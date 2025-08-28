Tragic Electrocution Claims Life of Railway Employee
A 55-year-old railway employee named Shiv Sagar Yadav died after being electrocuted at his home in Godsar Sarpatti village. He was moving a table fan when he touched a live wire. Despite being taken to a nearby health center, he was pronounced dead. Yadav leaves behind six children.
A railway employee, aged 55, tragically lost his life due to electrocution, authorities reported on Thursday. The incident occurred at his residence in Godsar Sarpatti village, near Vindhyachal.
According to Inspector Ved Prakash Pandey, Shiv Sagar Yadav was attempting to move a table fan around 3 pm when he accidentally came in contact with a live electrical current.
Efforts were made to save his life as he was quickly transported to the primary health center in Vijaypur Sarroi. Unfortunately, medical professionals declared him dead upon arrival. He is survived by six children, and the police are continuing their legal proceedings.
