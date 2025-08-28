Manimahesh Yatra: Pilgrims Safe Amidst Monsoon Chaos

Amidst monsoon-induced chaos, all pilgrims stranded along the Manimahesh yatra route in Chamba district have been confirmed safe, according to Chief Secretary Prabodh Saxena. He stated that the situation is under control as the administration vigilantly monitors developments.

Saxena, during a meeting addressing monsoon damages, focused on the heavily affected districts of Chamba, Kullu, and Lahaul-Spiti. Internet connectivity has been restored in Chamba, with further efforts to reconnect Bharmour's tribal belt underway.

A top priority is evacuating the 3,000 stranded pilgrims in Bharmour, Saxena said, adding that rations may be airlifted if necessary. Meanwhile, Assembly Speaker Kuldeep Pathania and other officials are en route to assess conditions first-hand.

(With inputs from agencies.)