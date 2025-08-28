EU and US Strike Asymmetric Trade Deal Amid Tariff Tensions
The European Commission proposes to remove duties on U.S. industrial goods in exchange for reduced U.S. tariffs on European cars. The agreement aims to prevent a trade war between the two largest trading partners, though U.S. tariffs remain on 70% of EU exports. It includes concessions on farm produce but excludes key products.
The European Commission on Thursday introduced a proposal to eliminate duties on imports of U.S. industrial goods. The move is part of a larger agreement seeking to reduce U.S. tariffs on European cars, a cornerstone of a recent trade arrangement between the EU and the United States.
The deal marks the EU's initial action toward implementing a broader trade framework agreed upon by U.S. President Donald Trump and Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on July 27. This framework aimed to avoid a trade war, with the EU accepting a 15% tariff on goods.
Despite these efforts, U.S. tariffs remain a significant issue, affecting 70% of EU exports. However, some products including steel, aluminium, and copper face higher tariffs of 50%. Digital services were scarcely addressed, yet Trump threatened further tariffs on nations with digital taxes.
