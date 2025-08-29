Left Menu

Catastrophic Cloudbursts: Uttrakhand Battles Environmental Havoc

Uttarakhand faced severe devastation as heavy rains and cloudbursts sparked deadly landslides, killing four and leaving three missing across various districts. The catastrophe affected Chamoli, Rudraprayag, Tehri, and Bageshwar, where families were trapped under debris and vital infrastructure was damaged. Rescue efforts are ongoing amidst challenging conditions.

Dehradun | Updated: 29-08-2025 13:47 IST | Created: 29-08-2025 13:47 IST
Uttarakhand is reeling from the impact of torrential rains and cloudbursts that led to catastrophic landslides early Friday, claiming four lives and leaving three individuals unaccounted for. Officials reported widespread destruction, notably in Chamoli, Rudraprayag, Tehri, and Bageshwar districts, where communities are trapped under debris.

In Bageshwar, rainfall destroyed homes, resulting in two deaths and three people missing. Further devastation occurred in Chamoli, as landslides buried structures, killing a couple and injuring one. Rudraprayag district faces severe damage with numerous families caught in landslide debris, according to USDMA.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has assured rapid relief and rescue operations, involving NDRF, SDRF, and local authorities. Meanwhile, a red alert for heavy rain remains in place for critical areas, as the region's rivers swell, raising concerns of further flooding and destruction.

(With inputs from agencies.)

