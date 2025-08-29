Catastrophic Cloudbursts: Uttrakhand Battles Environmental Havoc

Uttarakhand is reeling from the impact of torrential rains and cloudbursts that led to catastrophic landslides early Friday, claiming four lives and leaving three individuals unaccounted for. Officials reported widespread destruction, notably in Chamoli, Rudraprayag, Tehri, and Bageshwar districts, where communities are trapped under debris.

In Bageshwar, rainfall destroyed homes, resulting in two deaths and three people missing. Further devastation occurred in Chamoli, as landslides buried structures, killing a couple and injuring one. Rudraprayag district faces severe damage with numerous families caught in landslide debris, according to USDMA.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has assured rapid relief and rescue operations, involving NDRF, SDRF, and local authorities. Meanwhile, a red alert for heavy rain remains in place for critical areas, as the region's rivers swell, raising concerns of further flooding and destruction.

