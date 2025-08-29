Odisha Spearheads India's Green Mobility Push with Electric Bus Expansion
The Odisha government has announced plans to expand its electric bus fleet to over 1,000, positioning itself as a leader in India's green mobility sector. Currently fifth in adoption, the state is outpacing neighboring regions and is set to expand services across major cities, enhancing eco-friendly public transportation.
- Country:
- India
The Odisha government has set ambitious goals to enhance its electric bus fleet, aiming to surpass 1,000 buses in the coming years. Currently ranked fifth nationwide in green mobility, the state demonstrates a strong commitment to eco-friendly transportation solutions.
Presently, Odisha is outshining neighboring states in the adoption of electric buses, with 450 buses operating mainly in Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, and Puri. This progress is part of a broader plan to extend services to other cities like Sambalpur and Keonjhar.
Housing and Urban Development Minister Krushna Chandra Mahapatra underscores the expansion as a testament to Odisha's dedication to environmental and public welfare, highlighting efforts to implement smart ticketing systems and developing necessary infrastructure like charging stations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Boosting India's Medtech: A Strategic Blueprint for Global Leadership
India's Clean Energy Horizon: From CNG Expansion to Sustainable Targets
Bullet Train Revolution in South India
Reliance to set up subsidiary, Reliance Intelligence to drive AI in India, says Mukesh Ambani at company's AGM.
ABB India Wins Rs 173.55 Crore Wind Turbine Converter Order from Siemens Gamesa