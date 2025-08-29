Left Menu

Odisha Spearheads India's Green Mobility Push with Electric Bus Expansion

The Odisha government has announced plans to expand its electric bus fleet to over 1,000, positioning itself as a leader in India's green mobility sector. Currently fifth in adoption, the state is outpacing neighboring regions and is set to expand services across major cities, enhancing eco-friendly public transportation.

The Odisha government has set ambitious goals to enhance its electric bus fleet, aiming to surpass 1,000 buses in the coming years. Currently ranked fifth nationwide in green mobility, the state demonstrates a strong commitment to eco-friendly transportation solutions.

Presently, Odisha is outshining neighboring states in the adoption of electric buses, with 450 buses operating mainly in Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, and Puri. This progress is part of a broader plan to extend services to other cities like Sambalpur and Keonjhar.

Housing and Urban Development Minister Krushna Chandra Mahapatra underscores the expansion as a testament to Odisha's dedication to environmental and public welfare, highlighting efforts to implement smart ticketing systems and developing necessary infrastructure like charging stations.

