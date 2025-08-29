Kedarnath's Growing Waste Challenge: A Call for Urgent Action

Kedarnath faces an escalating waste management crisis, as data shows a significant rise in garbage generation during the ongoing yatra season. In a span of three months, 17.6 metric tonnes of waste have been produced, already surpassing the amount generated in 2022. Most of this waste remains untreated and is being dumped near the base camp.

An RTI application by environmentalist Amit Gupta reveals that only 7.1 metric tonnes of the waste was processed, highlighting the inadequacy of current processing facilities. Official records detail a new material recovery facility and a pending project report for a waste management plant, but immediate action is required to address the mounting untreated waste.

Despite the environmental impact, there have been no official complaints or fines recorded. Gupta stresses the need for improved waste processing facilities and strict implementation of single-use plastic bans to preserve Kedarnath's pristine environment. The pilgrimage, while economically beneficial, brings significant environmental challenges that require urgent attention.

(With inputs from agencies.)