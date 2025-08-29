Tripura Seeks Cross-Border Cooperation on Titas River for Water Solution

In a bid to alleviate Agartala's water scarcity, Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha has reached out to Bangladesh, suggesting that the state be permitted to draw water from the Titas river. During a meeting with Bangladesh's Assistant High Commissioner Arif Mohammad, Saha outlined the proposal, hoping for collaborative efforts to tackle the pressing issue.

The Titas river, originating in Brahmanbaria district and flowing through parts of Tripura before joining the Meghna river, holds potential as a vital water resource. Saha emphasized that tapping into this resource could transform water access for Agartala's residents, benefiting all 51 city wards.

However, the meeting also spotlighted cross-border concerns, with Bangladeshi officials expressing worries over effluent discharge from Tripura leading to skin diseases in nearby communities. Saha has directed local authorities to enhance filtration processes to prevent contamination, underlining the importance of mutual environmental responsibility.

