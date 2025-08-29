Delhi Goes Digital: Real-Time Road Sweeping Monitoring Launches
The Municipal Corporation of Delhi has unveiled a live tracking portal for real-time monitoring of Mechanical Road Sweeping Machines. This initiative aims to boost transparency, ensure accountability, and involve citizens in civic duties. With 52 machines operating nightly, the portal is expected to enhance city cleanliness and curb dust pollution.
- Country:
- India
The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has implemented a groundbreaking portal that provides real-time tracking of Mechanical Road Sweeping Machines (MRSMs) across the city. This tool allows citizens to observe the machines' movements and routes, enhancing transparency and public participation in city services.
Operating daily from 10 pm to 6 am, the MRSMs, excluding Sundays and holidays, sweep over 1,600 kilometres of road lanes each day. This effort significantly reduces dust pollution in Delhi. Citizens can now track these efforts in real time using the newly launched portal.
MCD officials, including Mayor Sardar Raja Iqbal Singh and Commissioner Ashwani Kumar, emphasize the initiative's role in leveraging technology for improved civic services management. The portal marks a significant step towards building trust between the civic body and the public while reinforcing commitments to urban cleanliness and environmental health.
