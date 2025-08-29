Left Menu

Waters of Discord: India-Pakistan Treaty Tensions amid Monsoon Floods

Severe flooding in Pakistan, exacerbated by upstream water flow from India, has reignited tensions over the Indus Waters Treaty. The suspension of the treaty by India, coupled with infrastructure failure, has worsened the situation. Over a million people have been evacuated, highlighting the critical impact of climate change.

29-08-2025
In Islamabad, escalating floodwaters sweeping into Pakistan from India have intensified following New Delhi's halt of a longstanding river-sharing agreement, according to Pakistani officials. The suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty and the collapse of a key Indian barrage gate have exacerbated the crisis.

This week, torrential monsoon rains ruthlessly drenched both nations, with Lahore and Jhang in Pakistan's east facing historic flooding levels. The Indus Waters Treaty, established over 60 years ago as a framework for joint river management, has been inoperative this year, intensifying the flood damage as per Pakistan's Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal.

Pakistani authorities struggle to manage the flood, while the Indian government insists on conveying warnings and managing upstream flow from India. Yet, the lack of formal data sharing has raised concerns, as the unfolding flooding paints a grim picture in the agri-rich regions of Pakistan, with over 820 deaths reported amidst widespread devastation.

