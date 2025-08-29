Delhi Launches Land Bank Portal to Boost Business Investment
The Delhi government is developing a centralized online portal, the Delhi Land Bank Portal, to simplify land allotment and boost investment in the capital. This initiative, led by DSIIDC with support from GSDL maps, aims to make land identification transparent and efficient for potential investors.
- Country:
- India
In a strategic move to enhance business operations and simplify land allotment, the Delhi government has announced plans to introduce a centralized portal. This platform will aid investors in identifying viable land parcels for industrial development, as per officials' statements.
The initiative, stemming from a Ministry of Home Affairs review meeting on deregulation, will be carried out by the Delhi State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (DSIIDC) using geospatial data from Geospatial Delhi Limited (GSDL). This aims to reduce bureaucratic hurdles and foster transparency in land transactions.
Set to go live soon, the Delhi Land Bank Portal promises to be a pivotal resource in taking forward the city's vision of improving the ease of doing business, aligning with comprehensive policies to encourage industrial growth and floor space optimization in collaboration with the Delhi Development Authority.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Delhi
- land bank portal
- investment
- business
- DSIIDC
- GSDL
- development
- infrastructure
- policy
- DDA
ALSO READ
Mizoram Chief Minister Confident in Central Fund Allocation for Development Projects
Transformative Urban Development Along Delhi-Meerut Rapid Rail Corridor
Kerala's Talent Surge: A Model for Modern Workforce Development
India's Sustainable Development: Pioneering a Low-Carbon Future
Revolutionizing Enterprise Software Development: Hexaware and Replit Join Forces