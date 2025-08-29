Left Menu

Chamba District Ravaged: Landslides Leave Pilgrims Stranded

Heavy rains in Chamba district have caused landslides, leading to seven deaths, several injuries, and many pilgrims stranded. Officials work to restore connectivity and provide essential supplies to the worst-hit areas, such as Bharmaur, while the local MLA calls for urgent rescue operations.

Updated: 29-08-2025 20:01 IST
Heavy rains have wreaked havoc in Chamba district since August 24, causing landslides that resulted in seven deaths and left nine people missing. The district administration has reported significant damage, with most major roads blocked as rescue efforts continue.

Communication has been a major challenge, with satellite phones and police wireless becoming lifelines until mobile networks were partially restored. The Bharmaur area remains severely affected, necessitating airlifting essential supplies due to accessible roads being cut off by landslides.

Local MLA Janak Raj has highlighted the dire situation of fragile water and food supplies, urging the involvement of the Army and NDRF. Minister Jagat Singh Negi has prioritized reopening roads, while a yellow weather alert warns of continued heavy rains in the region.

