Tragedy Unfolds in North Delhi: Woman Found in Drain

A woman, estimated to be in her early 30s, was found dead after jumping into a drain in Delhi's Rohini area. Authorities received emergency calls alerting them of the situation, but despite a search by the fire brigade, she was eventually discovered deceased at a water treatment plant.

A tragic incident unfolded in north Delhi's Rohini area when a woman jumped into an open drain on Friday evening, as confirmed by the police.

The emergency service was alerted with calls at 4.11 pm and then again at 4.19 pm, reporting the woman seen jumping near JND College, Sector 15, and struggling in the water. Prompt action was taken by a police team that was dispatched immediately to the Sector 15/16 dividing road by KNK Marg Police Station.

After hours of search efforts that involved the fire brigade, her body was eventually recovered from the Haiderpur Water Treatment Plant. Authorities described the woman as aged between 30 and 35, wearing a red salwar suit, red glass bangles, and a mangalsutra, with no visible external injuries. She was taken to Baba Saheb Ambedkar Hospital as investigations continue to determine her identity.

