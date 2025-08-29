Tragic Car Plunge Claims Five Lives in Maharashtra
In Maharashtra's Jalna district, five individuals were killed when their car plunged into a 70-foot-deep well. The incident occurred after the vehicle hit a local resident and veered off the road. Despite an arduous rescue operation, all five occupants were pronounced dead at the scene.
A tragic accident in central Maharashtra's Jalna district resulted in the deaths of five people when their car plunged into a 70-foot-deep well. The unfortunate incident occurred in the early hours of Friday at Gadegavhan village on the Bhokardan-Jafrabad road.
The vehicle, traveling at high speed from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar towards Jafrabad, first struck Bhagvan Bankar, a local resident out for a morning walk, causing him serious injuries. Subsequently, the car veered off the road, crashing into the well.
The deceased have been identified as residents from various villages. Rescue operations, led by police and fire brigade teams, faced severe challenges due to the well's depth and water level. The bodies were eventually recovered alongside the car, capping off a difficult retrieval process.
