Tragedy Strikes: Cloudburst Devastates Remote Village

A cloudburst in Jammu and Kashmir's Ramban district has resulted in three fatalities, with two more people reported missing. The event triggered flash floods in the isolated Rajgarh village. Rescue operations are ongoing as officials work to locate those still unaccounted for.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 30-08-2025 08:32 IST | Created: 30-08-2025 08:32 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A remote village in Jammu and Kashmir's Ramban district faced tragedy this Saturday when a cloudburst resulted in flash floods.

Officials reported that the catastrophic event led to the deaths of three individuals, including two women, while two more are still missing in the mountainous region of Rajgarh.

Rescue efforts are currently underway as teams scour the area, searching for those yet to be recovered.

(With inputs from agencies.)

