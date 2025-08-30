Left Menu

Five Arrests Made in Maharashtra Building Collapse Tragedy

In Maharashtra's Palghar district, five individuals have been arrested following a building collapse that resulted in 17 deaths. The unauthorised Ramabai Apartment collapsed earlier this week, leading to an investigation handled by the crime branch. Those arrested include landowners and the builder. Temporary housing is promised for affected residents.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Palghar | Updated: 30-08-2025 10:01 IST | Created: 30-08-2025 10:01 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic incident in Maharashtra's Palghar district, five people have been apprehended following the devastating collapse of the Ramabai Apartment, which claimed 17 lives earlier this week.

The incident has prompted the Mira-Bhayander Vasai-Virar police's crime branch to take charge of the investigation. Among those arrested are two women landowners and their husbands, who were responsible for collecting rent from the building's residents. The builder, Neetal Sane, was the first to be taken into custody.

Following this series of arrests, Maharashtra Minister Pratap Sarnaik announced on Friday that temporary accommodations will be provided by MHADA to the affected residents, ensuring they have a place to stay amidst the ordeal.

