Five Arrests Made in Maharashtra Building Collapse Tragedy

In a tragic incident in Maharashtra's Palghar district, five people have been apprehended following the devastating collapse of the Ramabai Apartment, which claimed 17 lives earlier this week.

The incident has prompted the Mira-Bhayander Vasai-Virar police's crime branch to take charge of the investigation. Among those arrested are two women landowners and their husbands, who were responsible for collecting rent from the building's residents. The builder, Neetal Sane, was the first to be taken into custody.

Following this series of arrests, Maharashtra Minister Pratap Sarnaik announced on Friday that temporary accommodations will be provided by MHADA to the affected residents, ensuring they have a place to stay amidst the ordeal.