Left Menu

Nature's Fury: Landslides Wreak Havoc in Himachal Pradesh

Landslides in Shimla have added to the devastation in Himachal Pradesh, causing significant destruction. Heavy rains have triggered flash floods, landslides, and other calamities, resulting in casualties and stranded pilgrims. Efforts are ongoing to rescue affected individuals and restore disrupted roads and utilities amidst adverse weather conditions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 30-08-2025 20:13 IST | Created: 30-08-2025 20:13 IST
Nature's Fury: Landslides Wreak Havoc in Himachal Pradesh
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Landslides struck two villages in Shimla, exacerbating the destruction already faced by Himachal Pradesh due to prolonged heavy rains. With losses exceeding Rs 3,040 crore, the region has witnessed numerous flash floods, cloudbursts, and landslides, the State Emergency Operation Centre reported.

Amid rescue efforts, thousands of pilgrims remain stranded in Chamba district. Authorities are working tirelessly to evacuate them safely, as confirmed by Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu. Helicopter airlifts are being considered as adverse weather continues to hinder road clearing operations.

The scale of devastation this year surpasses previous incidents, with over 6,000 pilgrims evacuated so far. Despite efforts to restore the infrastructure, road closures and disruptions to power and water supplies persist in many areas, as per SEOC updates. An orange alert for further heavy rains has been issued.

TRENDING

1
Karnataka's Registration Fee Hike: Impact on Property Deals

Karnataka's Registration Fee Hike: Impact on Property Deals

 India
2
WaveX Launches Media Tech Incubator to Boost AVGC-XR Startups in India

WaveX Launches Media Tech Incubator to Boost AVGC-XR Startups in India

 India
3
Ranchi Land Scandal: Former Minister Anosh Ekka Sentenced in CNT Act Violation

Ranchi Land Scandal: Former Minister Anosh Ekka Sentenced in CNT Act Violati...

 India
4
Political Rhetoric Hits a Low: BJP's Madan Rathore Speaks Out

Political Rhetoric Hits a Low: BJP's Madan Rathore Speaks Out

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Banks turn to AI as digital fraud schemes surge globally

Academic integrity in the AI era hinges on ethical human oversight

AI and XAI integration paves way for smarter, data-driven agriculture

Over 50% of public companies now flag AI risks in SEC filings

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025