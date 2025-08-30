Nature's Fury: Landslides Wreak Havoc in Himachal Pradesh

Landslides struck two villages in Shimla, exacerbating the destruction already faced by Himachal Pradesh due to prolonged heavy rains. With losses exceeding Rs 3,040 crore, the region has witnessed numerous flash floods, cloudbursts, and landslides, the State Emergency Operation Centre reported.

Amid rescue efforts, thousands of pilgrims remain stranded in Chamba district. Authorities are working tirelessly to evacuate them safely, as confirmed by Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu. Helicopter airlifts are being considered as adverse weather continues to hinder road clearing operations.

The scale of devastation this year surpasses previous incidents, with over 6,000 pilgrims evacuated so far. Despite efforts to restore the infrastructure, road closures and disruptions to power and water supplies persist in many areas, as per SEOC updates. An orange alert for further heavy rains has been issued.