Left Menu

Controversial Elephant Exchange: Former Uttarakhand Wildlife Chief Under Investigation

Parag Madhukar Dhakate, ex-chief wildlife warden of Uttarakhand, is under scrutiny for exchanging elephant calves with adult tuskers without required central approval. Despite following 2022 norms permitting the swap, 2024 rules demand central permission. An investigation report has been sent to the Chief Minister for further action.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dehradun | Updated: 31-08-2025 00:04 IST | Created: 31-08-2025 00:04 IST
Controversial Elephant Exchange: Former Uttarakhand Wildlife Chief Under Investigation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Parag Madhukar Dhakate, a former chief wildlife warden in Uttarakhand, is facing criticism for allegedly exchanging elephant calves with adult tuskers without obtaining the necessary approval from central authorities.

Uttarakhand's Forest Minister, Subodh Uniyal, highlighted the error in Dhakate's decision to proceed without informing central government officials, as required by current regulations established in 2024 for elephant exchanges. However, when the swap took place in 2022, such permission was not mandatory under the existing rules of that time.

Despite attempting to reach Dhakate for comments, he remained unavailable. An investigation has been conducted, and the report has been forwarded to Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, marking an ongoing saga of oversight and rule clarification within the wildlife management sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Controversial Elephant Exchange: Former Uttarakhand Wildlife Chief Under Investigation

Controversial Elephant Exchange: Former Uttarakhand Wildlife Chief Under Inv...

 India
2
Gauff Finds Her Rhythm at U.S. Open; Advances Amidst Emotional Week

Gauff Finds Her Rhythm at U.S. Open; Advances Amidst Emotional Week

 Global
3
Revolutionizing Law Enforcement: Drone Technology in Action

Revolutionizing Law Enforcement: Drone Technology in Action

 India
4
England's Dominant Win Secures Quarter-Final Spot in Women's Rugby World Cup

England's Dominant Win Secures Quarter-Final Spot in Women's Rugby World Cup

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Banks turn to AI as digital fraud schemes surge globally

Academic integrity in the AI era hinges on ethical human oversight

AI and XAI integration paves way for smarter, data-driven agriculture

Over 50% of public companies now flag AI risks in SEC filings

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025