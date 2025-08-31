Turbulent Times: Key Judicial and Political Movements in the US

The Wall Street Journal has reported that the Trump administration is considering renaming the Department of Defense to the Department of War, with alternative methods being explored due to legislative requirements.

In judicial developments, a federal appeals court has ruled against Donald Trump's rollback of protections for Venezuelan migrants, labeling it 'unlawful.' Additionally, the court found most of Trump's economic tariffs illegal, although they remain until a potential Supreme Court appeal.

A federal judge in Texas has blocked a state law restricting proxy advisers on diversity and governance issues. Meanwhile, Trump ended Secret Service protection for Kamala Harris, and the financial market took a hit with drops in Dell and Nvidia shares.