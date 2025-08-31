Tension Escalates as Israel Plans to Seize Gaza City Amidst Humanitarian Crisis

In a dramatic escalation, Israeli forces have pounded Gaza City's suburbs with air and ground attacks, resulting in widespread destruction. The strikes have forced families to flee their homes, amid reports of fatalities including people attempting to gather food near an aid site.

As the military operations intensified, Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's security cabinet convened to deliberate on a planned offensive to secure Gaza City. Residents face increasing peril, with the Israeli military designating the area a "dangerous combat zone" and halting aid delivery pauses.

The humanitarian situation remains dire, with food, shelter, and medical supplies running low. Protests within Israel have intensified, demanding a ceasefire and the release of hostages, as casualties in the enclave continue to rise steeply.