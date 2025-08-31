Left Menu

US Affairs: From Firefighters' Detainment to Intel's CHIPS Act Adjustment

The U.S. touts diverse headlines, from firefighters held at a Washington ICE center during a wildfire, to a court ruling on Venezuelan migrants' protections, tariff legality, and Texas' blocked DEI and ESG law. Meanwhile, Intel revises its CHIPS Act deal, securing $5.7 billion early.

Updated: 31-08-2025 18:27 IST
Two firefighters detained at a Washington ICE detention center amid a wildfire have drawn attention from U.S. Congresswoman Emily Randall. Randall made an unannounced visit to the facility, highlighting the incident involving border agents.

The Trump administration is exploring the rebranding of the Department of Defense to the Department of War, as reported by the Wall Street Journal. Congressional action may be required, although the White House is seeking alternative methods.

Intel's CHIPS Act deal amendment with the U.S. Department of Commerce allows early receipt of $5.7 billion, offering flexibility in the company's projects. The revised agreement underscores ongoing adjustments in the tech sector.

