Rising Waters: Garhshankar Villages Grapple with Devastating Floods

Heavy rainfall has triggered severe flooding in Garhshankar subdivision, affecting 86 villages. Thousands of hectares of agricultural land have been inundated, causing extensive damage to crops. Local officials are conducting rescue operations and assessing damages, with promises of timely compensation for affected residents. Relief camps have been established to aid displaced families.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hoshiarpur | Updated: 31-08-2025 19:27 IST | Created: 31-08-2025 19:27 IST
Heavy rains have unleashed destructive floods across Garhshankar subdivision, leaving a trail of devastation in 86 villages. Officials report catastrophic damages to agriculture, particularly in fields along the Beas riverside, where crops like paddy and sugarcane sustained severe water damage. The water level in the Pong dam continues to pose a threat, standing above the danger mark.

Rescue operations are in full swing as district officials work tirelessly to ensure the safety of both residents and livestock in the affected zone. Garhshankar's Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Sanjiv Kumar, confirmed waterlogging in homes, particularly in villages like Hakumatpur, Baddon, and Khanpur. Meanwhile, breaches in embankments have worsened the flooding, complicating efforts to contain the damage.

Deputy Commissioner Aashika Jain assured villagers of timely compensation and efficient relief operations. Critical support measures such as food, water, and medical aid have been prioritized. Punjab's government has underscored its commitment to swift recovery efforts, with officials on ground to oversee ongoing relief actions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

